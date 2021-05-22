Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $25.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 2,992,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

