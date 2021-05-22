Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $25.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.46.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:OVV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 2,992,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $28.69.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
