Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,933. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

