Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.