Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $40.99 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $31.81 or 0.00084337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and $85.80 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

