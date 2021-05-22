Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Purchases 30,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

Shares of Parsley Box Group stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Friday. Parsley Box Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

About Parsley Box Group

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals in the United Kingdom. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

