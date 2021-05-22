Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Purchases 30,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).
Shares of Parsley Box Group stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Friday. Parsley Box Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).
About Parsley Box Group
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.