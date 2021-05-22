Patrick Weiss Sells 4,905 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $610,404.52.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50.
NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 506,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,458. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
