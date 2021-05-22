Patrick Weiss Sells 4,905 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $610,404.52.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 506,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,458. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

