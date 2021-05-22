Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

FUTR opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.45) on Wednesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,032.72 ($13.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,302 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.89. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

