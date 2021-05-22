Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OXB has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price objective (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,039.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 970.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £921.29 million and a P/E ratio of -143.33. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.