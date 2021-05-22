PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0821 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $298,967.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.97 or 0.00907276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00089706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.