PieDAO DOUGH v2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $408,116.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $408,116.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00917417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00088928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,786,223 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

