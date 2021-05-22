Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINWF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.00.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

