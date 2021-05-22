Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

