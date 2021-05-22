Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,741. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

