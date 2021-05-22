Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

