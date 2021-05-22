Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $828.55 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00011792 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $828.55 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00394783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00159101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00236443 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,684,304 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

