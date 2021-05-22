Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $18,273.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00115940 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.67 or 0.03324502 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

