pNetwork (PNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.34 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. pNetwork has a market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,056,118 coins and its circulating supply is 31,254,616 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

