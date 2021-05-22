Polis Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $252.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00116700 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.97 or 0.03473274 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

