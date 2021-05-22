PolkaDomain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 68% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $117,818.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00411816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00193002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00864718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,484 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

