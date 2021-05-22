POPCHAIN (PCH) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $395,818.09 and $4.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037981 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

