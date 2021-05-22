Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 382,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.