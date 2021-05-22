PotCoin Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $5,645.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.97 or 0.06106726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $655.92 or 0.01730275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00457878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00156322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00611340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00440503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00381579 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,193,389 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

