Power Ledger Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $123.19 million and $19.42 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.