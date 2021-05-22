PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.