Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.30. 664,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,116. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

