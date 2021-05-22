Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

