Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $148.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $148,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. 1,068,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

