Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,161.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,985. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,572.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

