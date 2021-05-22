Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

