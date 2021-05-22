Primecoin Price Hits $0.11 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $6,509.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,315,973 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

