Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

