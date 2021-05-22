Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 3,551,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,384. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

