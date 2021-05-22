Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.44 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. 2,578,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,971. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.