Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 225 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Square were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Square by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 317.48, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

