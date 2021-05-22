Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

UNP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.