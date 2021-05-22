Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $38.67 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 53.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036847 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,749,810,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,719,909 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.