ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

PRPH opened at $6.37 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRPH shares. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

