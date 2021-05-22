Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.