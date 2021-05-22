Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 343 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

