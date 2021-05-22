Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 144.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.