Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. 2,028,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

