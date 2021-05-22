Puxin (NEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Puxin has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

NYSE:NEW opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Puxin has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Earnings History for Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

