Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Cut by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of AEO opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

