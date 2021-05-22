Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

