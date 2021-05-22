Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -254.32. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
