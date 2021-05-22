Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.74.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -254.32. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

