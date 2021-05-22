Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

