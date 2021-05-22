Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increased by SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

