Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Decreased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

