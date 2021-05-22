Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also commented on GRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

