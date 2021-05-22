Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

